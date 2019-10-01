‘Bleary-eyed’ Michael Sheen loves being a dad again

Screen star Michael Sheen has become a father for the second time.

The Hollywood actor’s Swedish girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, has given birth to a girl, who the couple have named Lyra.

Sheen, 50, posted a snap on Twitter of himself holding a baby carrier and said: “Happy to say that at 8.41am on September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born.

Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals. ❤️??????????? pic.twitter.com/Y4Xdt7GkMz — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) September 30, 2019

“Thank you so much to Louise and all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and Neath Port Talbot hospitals.”

The Good Omens star quipped: “It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself”.

On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) September 30, 2019

Welsh actor Sheen has a daughter, Lily, 20, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

He also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for about four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles.