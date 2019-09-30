Inside Soap reveals ‘final four’ shortlist for 2019 awards

Rana’s dramatic Coronation Street departure is shortlisted for best exit at the Inside Soap Awards.

The character, played by Bhavna Limbachia, died in the Weatherfield factory collapse on her wedding day with Kate Connor (Faye Brookes).

The emotional storyline is up against Carmel’s (Bonnie Langford) exit from EastEnders, Lisa’s (Jane Cox) departure from Emmerdale and the death of Lily (Lauren McQueen) on Hollyoaks.

Inside Soap readers have been voting for their favourite stars and shows in a host of categories, and the magazine has now unveiled the “final four” shortlist for each ahead of the awards in October.

In the best actor category, Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd is up against EastEnders star Danny Dyer, Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley and Hollyoaks actor Adam Woodward.

Dyer is also nominated for funniest male for his portrayal of Mick Carter.

Corrie’s Alison King is up for best actress, where she is competing with EastEnder Gillian Wright, Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter and Stephanie Davis from Hollyoaks.

Carla’s mental health episode is in the running for best show-stopper, where it is up against the factory collapse, Sean’s mental health story in EastEnders and Victoria’s rape in Emmerdale.

Other categories include best bad girl and boy, best newcomer and best young actor.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are all up for best soap.

Inside Soap editor Steven Murphy said: “This year, some of the categories were more closely fought than they’d ever been in the history of the Inside Soap Awards, proving what a great year it’s been for the soaps.

“We can’t wait to reveal the winners on the big night.”

There is still time to vote in the best soap category, which will remain open until midday on the day of the event – October 7.

