Nation’s favourite hymn revealed on Songs Of Praise

Jerusalem has been voted the UK’s favourite hymn in a BBC Songs Of Praise special.

The popular hymn, which is a poem by William Blake set to music written by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916, was ranked above How Great Thou Art, which came second, and In Christ Alone, which came third.

The nation’s favourite hymn was voted for by tens of thousands of members of the public and revealed in a special hosted by Aled Jones.

Aled Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He counted down the country’s 10 favourite hymns from Leicester’s De Montfort Hall and was joined by a line-up of special guests including Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery, Black Panther actress Sope Aluko and classical singer Russell Watson.

Jerusalem did not feature on the list of the top 10 last time the survey was conducted in 2013.

Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind came fourth on the list, while Abide With Me came fifth.

Also featured on the list were I Vow To Thee My Country, Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah/Redeemer, Amazing Grace, Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord and I‚ The Lord Of Sea And Sky (Here I Am Lord).

Mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins performed Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind in St Davids Cathedral in Wales during the special, while Fairground Attraction singer-songwriter Eddi Reader sang Amazing Grace and Daniel O’Donnell performed the modern hymn In Christ Alone from the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland.

The episode also featured a special performance by The Kingdom Choir, who sang at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, singing Abide With Me.

Songs Of Praise – The UK’s Favourite Hymn is on BBC iPlayer now.

The top ten hymns as voted for by the public are:

1. Jerusalem (And Did Those Feet)

2. How Great Thou Art

3. In Christ Alone

4. Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind

5. Abide With Me

6. I Vow To Thee My Country

7. Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah/Redeemer

8. Amazing Grace

9. Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord

10. I‚ The Lord Of Sea And Sky (Here I Am Lord