Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son on his birthday

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare photo of her son as he turns five.

The picture posted on Instagram shows Chester admiring a red cake covered in sweets and lollipops.

“This beautiful boy turned 5 today… We love you Chester… so so much…” wrote the This Morning star.

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh was among those to comment on the snap.

“Chester !!! Happy Berfs Cockle !! Save some of those MAOAMS for me,” wrote the star, who is teaming up with Willoughby for a festive TV special this year.

Willoughby has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin – Chester and daughter Belle, eight, and Harry, 10.