Eleanor Tomlinson runs for her life in War Of The Worlds trailer

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson runs for her life in the trailer for the new BBC adaptation of The War Of The Worlds.

Set in Edwardian England, this TV version of H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi also stars Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves.

It follows George, played by Spall, and his partner Amy (Tomlinson) as they attempt to defy society and start a life together.

Graves plays Frederick, George’s elder brother, while Carlyle is Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist.

Directed by Craig Viveiros, The War of the Worlds tells their story as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion, fighting for their lives against an enemy beyond their comprehension.

The book has already been adapted numerous times, first in a 1938 radio broadcast narrated by Orson Welles, then in a 1953 film starring Gene Barry and a 2005 film starring Tom Cruise.

Another TV version, due to air soon on Fox, will star Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

The War Of The Worlds will air on BBC One in the autumn.