Chris Ramsey says his ‘body is in bits’ after Strictly performance

Chris Ramsey has said his “body is in bits” after his cartwheels on the Strictly dancefloor.

The comedian performed a Charleston with his professional partner Karen Hauer on Saturday night’s instalment of the BBC show, and said he was left with some injures.

On Sunday, he shared a picture on Instagram showing strapping around his arms and shoulders.

Thanking fans for their support, he wrote: “I’ve worked flat out this week and my body is in bits!

“Pulled my tricep, shoulder and glutes (a*** muscles for the scientists among us).

“I’m all strapped up like a real dancer!”

He went on: “I haven’t done a cartwheel since junior school and I had to do about 200 this week.

Advertising

“Kids don’t get enough credit for just being able to knock them off out of nowhere… they are a nightmare when you’re a 33 year old lazy comedian!

“And the cartwheel lift is how I got my injuries.”

Ramsey went on: “Hopefully last night’s performance was the final cartwheels of my dancing career, and I can move onto something else if I’m still in the show next week… tune into the results show tonight to find out.

“Either way… I had a blast. What a night!”

“Big love to @karenhauer for not farting while I had her legs round my head too,” he quipped, calling his partner “da real MVP”.

Strictly continues on BBC One.