Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones’s cowgirl routine deemed ‘full horror’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones and her celebrity partner raised eyebrows after delivering “full horror” with a routine on the BBC show.

Sports presenter Mike Bushell, 53, and professional dancer Jones, 30, performed the American Smooth while wearing cowboy and cowgirl outfits.

Jones admitted it was a “risky routine”, which ended with Bushell eating a banana.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “It looked like country and western line dancing”, but she added: “I do enjoy watching you.”

Bruno Tonioli quipped: “It’s like a psychotic cliffhanger… No more of this, I don’t think I can take it”.

And he added: “A bit of dancing next time, don’t go for full horror.”

Advertising

Craig Revel Horwood said it was “very, very odd” and the couple got 14 points.

Viewers had a mixed reaction.

Oh my god, @Mrs_katjones is amazing. She was only ever going to be given a dad-dancer this season, unfortunately. But those lifts. She does everything to give her partners great dances. She deserves a proper ability partner next year. #Strictly #katyajones — Woo⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFC_6_Woo) September 28, 2019

@Angel_lady wrote on Twitter: “Mike Bushell. He was canny last week but I feel he was the joke act this week”.

But @LFC_6_Woo wrote: “Katya Jones is amazing… She does everything to give her partners great dances. She deserves a proper ability partner next year.”

Jones was last year partnered with comedian Seann Walsh on the show, with the pair sparking controversy when they were spotted kissing in the street.