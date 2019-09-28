Piers Morgan to join Lorraine for special anniversary show

Piers Morgan has said he hopes to make Lorraine Kelly “yelp in horror” as he joins her for a special anniversary show to mark her 35 years in broadcasting.

The Good Morning Britain star will surprise the ITV daytime star on Monday with funny moments and poignant clips from her long career and will introduce a This Is Your Life-style tribute to Kelly called Trip Down Memory Lorraine.

Morgan will even take over the reins of the show when it begins at 8.30am, dashing from the GMB studio next door.

He said: “To survive 35 years at the top of television is an extraordinary feat. Lorraine’s a lovely lady and brilliant broadcaster… I look forward to sharing her big celebration in some way that makes her yelp in horror!”

The show will also include newly created opening credits, celebrity tributes, a look at some of her most daring fashion moments, along with a montage of highlights from her TV career.

Victoria Kennedy, the editor of Lorraine, said: “Lorraine is a stalwart of British broadcasting. She must have racked up more live TV hours than almost any other presenter over the course of her career.

“She’s interviewed everyone who’s anyone and covered moving stories, from Dunblane to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, so Monday’s programme is going to be very special.

“As the show is a surprise, Lorraine doesn’t know quite what to expect. But I can promise we will have some poignant moments and funny clips as well as some familiar faces to help mark the occasion.

“It’s live TV so anything can happen, especially with Piers in our studio!”

The special episode of Lorraine is on ITV on September 30 at 8.30am.