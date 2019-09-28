Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood spark speculation of judging tension

New Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood have sparked speculation of tension between the pair.

The judging panel saw Mabuse return for week two after replacing Dame Darcey Bussell on the BBC One show.

Mabuse, the sister of professional dancer Oti, has previously suggested in a podcast that Revel Horwood is too harsh with his scores.

And when Revel Horwood criticised aspects of viscountess Emma Weymouth’s tango, saying “It lacked attack for me…. the footwork was really messy,” Mabuse exclaimed on the live show, “Oh my God”.

She told the viscountess she could see her performing the right steps, saying: “I saw it darling.”

And after Revel Horwood critiqued James Cracknell, Mabuse told the Olympian: “You’ve got the worst over, so now you can breathe.”

Anyone else think it will be battle of the fiercest between Motsi and Craig this series ? #strictlycomedancing pic.twitter.com/UUr0phhgnc — Sean ferguson (@fergu65) September 28, 2019

Advertising

Now some viewers believe that acid-tongued judge Revel Horwood’s body language shows there could be conflict between the pair.

@ferg65 wrote on Twitter: “Anyone else think it will be battle of the fiercest between Motsi and Craig this series?”

I feel like Motsi and Craig arent friends? — Claire Davies (@claire_jampot) September 28, 2019

Hmm. Is it my imagination or do Motsi and Craig seem to be not getting on very well? #Strictly — Jackie (@77echo77Jackie) September 28, 2019

And @77echo77Jackie wrote: “Is it my imagination or do Motsi and Craig seem to be not getting on very well?”

Mabuse has won widespread praise for her performance on the judging panel, also alongside Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.