Menu

Advertising

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby to front Christmas entertainment show for BBC

Showbiz | Published:

Audience members will have a chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will offer up surprises, games and festive cheer with a new Christmas family entertainment show, the BBC has said.

The one-off special Take Off with Bradley and Holly on BBC One will see the hosts give studio audience members the chance to compete to win a trip to Lapland.

Walsh said: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!

View this post on Instagram

Already on it @shishib ❤️

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

“I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On.”

Willoughby added: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier!

“Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News