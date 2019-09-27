Sir David Attenborough to present new natural history series for BBC

Sir David Attenborough will present a new series for the BBC exploring the ways animals use colour throughout their lives.

The three-part natural history series Life In Colour will reveal a world of colour normally invisible to human eyes, using new cameras built specifically for the show, as it details how colour plays a vital role in the daily interactions of many species.

Filming will take place around the world, with particular emphasis on Australia.

Sir David will present the new series (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC Two show will be made by the Bristol-based production company Humble Bee Films, alongside Australian company SeaLight Pictures.

The UK company previously worked with Sir David on four series of Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities and on his BBC One Special Attenborough And The Giant Elephant.

Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said: “Any series authored by Sir David is very special and this promises to be exceptional.

“I am looking forward to seeing the combination of innovative photography and rich analysis to explore the role colour plays in animals’ lives.”

Stephen Dunleavy, executive producer for Humble Bee Films, added: “We are delighted to be working with David again on such an exciting series.

“The use of colour is an under-explored aspect of animal behaviour and we are looking forward to taking newly designed cameras into the field to help reveal the whole story. It will be a beautiful and revelatory series.”

The series is expected to air in early 2021 and will be available on Netflix outside the UK, Ireland and Australia. It will be shown on Channel 9 in Australia.

It follows Sir David’s landmark BBC series Planet Earth II and the Netflix series Our Planet, which he narrated.