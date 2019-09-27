Robert De Niro to discuss his career at special London Film Festival event

Robert De Niro will talk about his decades-long career in front of an audience at the BFI London Film Festival next month.

The Hollywood star’s Screen Talk appearance has been added to the line-up of the annual film event to coincide with the premiere of his latest film The Irishman, his ninth collaboration with director Martin Scorsese.

The gangster movie, which also stars Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, will close the festival.

De Niro 76, plays gangland enforcer Frank Sheeran in the Netflix production, which runs to three-and-a-half hours.

The movie spans several decades and shows De Niro’s character from when he is in his 20s up to his 80s, using cutting-edge technology to alter his age.

Described as “an epic saga of organised crime in post-war America”, the film is adapted from the book I Heard You Paint Houses.

Oscar-winner De Niro, who has starred in classic films such as The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter and Raging Bull, is considered one of contemporary cinema’s greatest actors.

Advertising

The American star joins Michael B Jordan, Kim Longinotto, Lukas Moodysson, Rian Johnson and Celine Sciamma for the London Film Festival’s series of in-depth Screen Talk interviews.

De Niro’s discussion will take place the BFI Southbank on October 11, ahead of the closing gala and the premiere of The Irishman on October 13.

The London Film Festival will also include premieres of Daniel Craig’s new movie Knives Out, Just Mercy, a civil rights film starring Black Panther star Jordan, and The Friend, starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck.

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 2 to October 13.

Tickets for De Niro’s Screen Talk are on sale from Monday September 30.