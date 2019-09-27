Joe Swash unveiled as ninth Dancing On Ice contestant

TV presenter Joe Swash has joined the Dancing On Ice line-up, alongside blind Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg.

Swash was the ninth celebrity skater to be unveiled and joins TV veteran Michael Barrymore, Love Islander Maura Higgins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, Steps star H, Coronation Street actress Lisa George and Diversity dancer Perri Kiel, as well as the Paraylympic champion.

He said: “I can’t even dance on a dance floor, so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea! I’ve done no exercise since the baby was born. Stacey thinks it’s funny. I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

Earlier on Friday, Clegg, who secured double sprint success at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio and gave birth to her first child Edward five months ago, also confirmed she will take part.

She's used to winning gold, but can she win big on the ice? ? Paralympian @libbyclegg joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0s1RnCpMYa — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

She said: “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought ‘what else can I do?’

“This opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Advertising

Each week twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

This year sees John Barrowman join the judging panel, replacing Jason Gardiner, alongside Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show.