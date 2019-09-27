Blind Paralympic champion joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Blind Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg has been announced as the eighth celebrity who will take part in Dancing On Ice.

She joins TV veteran Michael Barrymore, Love Islander Maura Higgins, footballer Kevin Kilbane, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, Steps star H, Coronation Street actress Lisa George and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely in the line-up.

The 29-year-old athlete, who secured double sprint success at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, gave birth to her first child Edward five months ago.

She's used to winning gold, but can she win big on the ice? ? Paralympian @libbyclegg joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/t0PJWPvP7a — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2019

She said: “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought ‘what else can I do?’

“This opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

It was recently confirmed that Clegg, who has a deteriorating eye condition and is registered blind, has been selected for the Great Britain squad for the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

She will be making her return to the track in November in the T11 200m event, where she will be guided by Thomas Somers.