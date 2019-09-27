Billie Eilish announces UK tour dates

Billie Eilish has announced a worldwide arena tour with dates in the UK.

The US singer reached number one at the age of just 17 with her debut album When We fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish has announced a world tour of Europe, South America and North America – with five dates in the UK.

The teenage pop star will play Manchester, Birmingham and London during her stay.

Eilish broke the record for the youngest ever female solo artist to reach number one in the UK.

She is set to play at the Manchester Arena for two nights from July 21, followed by one night at the Arena Birmingham and two nights at London’s O2.