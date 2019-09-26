Sir Elton John in ‘frank and fearless’ TV interview with Graham Norton

Sir Elton John will speak to Graham Norton in a “funny, frank and fearless” BBC One interview that will air next month.

Elton John: Uncensored will see the singer-songwriter, 72, sit down with Norton in the south of France for a candid chat, looking back at his life and career.

They delve into the music star’s childhood, growing up as Reg Dwight in post-war Pinner, Middlesex, and his rise to become one of the world’s biggest music stars in the 1970s.

The musician shares memories from the 1980s and 1990s as well as openly discussing his battles with addiction and how he overcame them, and how fatherhood has impacted him in later life.

Sir Elton said: “The past two years have felt truly monumental for me, and with the release of Rocketman, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and my autobiography coming up, it felt like the perfect opportunity to reflect on it all with Graham.

“I’ve always enjoyed our catch-ups and this felt like the best yet.”

Norton added: “Like the rest of the nation I’m a massive fan of Sir Elton John’s music, but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege.

Advertising

“Funny, frank and fearless, I can’t wait for people to hear him tell his story.”

The programme will also see the pair revisit Sir Elton’s classic archive performances, interviews and accolades.

Sir Elton, whose life was recently brought to the big screen in the film Rocketman with Taron Egerton in the lead role, will also appear in a special recording of Tracks of my Years with Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

Sir Elton John at the Rocketman UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

For his stint on the show, he will choose his favourite songs – including tracks from the likes of Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Aretha Franklin – explaining his reasoning for each one.

“Music has always been the bedrock of my life, through good times and bad,” Sir Elton said.

“It was wonderful to delve into the songs that mean the most to me with Ken – a real deep dive into some of the tracks that have defined the eras of my story. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I did putting it together.”

Bruce said: “It was wonderful to meet up with Elton and hear his choices and his enthusiasm for music. I also loved hearing all the incredible stories from his life.”

The TV interview and Tracks of my Years episode featuring Sir Elton will be broadcast in October.