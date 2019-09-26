Professor Green pokes fun at Boris Johnson while presenting weather forecast

Professor Green mocked Boris Johnson’s appearance while stepping in to read the weather forecast on BBC Breakfast.

The rapper was introduced by weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, who told viewers he was “going to take over the weather” as part of a stint that coincided with BBC Music Day.

Professor Green warned viewers about the “real problems” in areas of low pressure and the torrential rain much of the country will be facing in the coming days, while deftly batting off playful jibes from BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty.

Speaking about the wind, he then said: “This is bringing in some proper strong winds, like 40-50 mile an hour.

“Winds that Boris Johnson always looks like he’s encountered every day of his life, even when it’s not windy.”

Munchetty quipped: “You’re not very good.”

But he retorted: “I think I’m doing great. I’d love to see what the response is on Twitter.”

Following his brief interlude as a weather presenter, the musician was given a standing ovation by Kirkwood and a hug from Munchetty.

The Read All About It hitmaker took to social media after his appearance on the morning show

Sharing a picture of himself in front of the weather forecast screen, he wrote: “If you know a better weatherman chat to me. Who caught me on BBC Breakfast this morning? #skibbidyboop.”

Well @professorgreen is actually pretty good at doing the weather! I have a couple of shifts that I need covering if you’re free…? pic.twitter.com/WaQjtXckz2 — Abbie Dewhurst (@Abbiedew) September 26, 2019

He received plenty of praise on Twitter for his appearance, with Leeds-based BBC weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst tweeting: “Well @professorgreen is actually pretty good at doing the weather!

“I have a couple of shifts that I need covering if you’re free…?”