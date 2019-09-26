Peter Andre and Posh Spice-era Victoria Beckham unrecognisable in old picture

Peter Andre has given music fans a wonderful dose of nostalgia by sharing a throwback picture of himself from the 1990s, alongside Victoria Beckham.

The singer and TV star is seen wearing a retro Tommy Hilfiger ensemble with his hair in a slick curtain style while standing next to Beckham, who was at the height of her Spice Girls fame when the picture was taken in 1996.

She wears a thigh-skimming mini-skirt and sheer top in the snap with her hair in her famous brunette bob.

Andre and Beckham are joined in the picture by Beckham’s Spice Girls co-star Mel B and Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

Along with the photo, shared with his 1.2 million followers, Andre quipped: “So much fun in one picture 🙂 1996 @victoriabeckham @officialmelb @officialkeithduffy Love love.”

Andre would have been around 23, and Beckham around 22, when the image was caught on camera.

Fans of the Mysterious Girl singer were thrilled at the flashback image, with one joking: “Ooohhhh posh won’t be happy with that picture!”

Another wrote: “I feel so old seeing this lol.”

Since her Posh Spice days, Beckham has now gone on to carve out a successful career as a fashion designer.

She did not accompany the Spice Girls on their recent reunion tour.