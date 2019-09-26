Mel B finds relationships ‘scary’ after divorce

Mel B is happy to be single and avoid “scary” relationships after living through a traumatic marriage,

The Spice Girls singer split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after allegations of abuse.

She said after years of shame and denial, she is enjoying her new freedom and is focusing on her children.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte. (Ian West/PA)

The star spoke on The Jonathan Ross show about her desire to enjoy life back with her family in the UK.

She said: “I think relationships for me are a little bit scary, especially where I’ve come from.

“I’m really happy just raising my three kids which takes up most of my time.

“Apart from that I’m working, I’m a single mum at the end of the day.”

Advertising

She added: “I was so in denial, I was so living a lie, I was so protective over him and of my family, also I was feeling guilty and ashamed of what I’d got myself into, or what he’d got me into.

“Now I’m like away from that and kind of championing women that have gone through what I’ve gone through.”

Mel B has returned to her native Yorkshire to live with her mother, and has been enjoying life with her family.

he singer said her Spice Girls homecoming, spanning 13 sell-out dates, was made awkward by her claims he had slept with bandmate Geri Horner.

Advertising

Mel B said her friend and fellow performer confronted her over the revelations when the band reunited.

She said: “It was a bit awkward when we first got together in rehearsals.”

Of joining ITV2’s Celebrity Juice as a team captain, she joked that her rival on the show has a competitive streak.

She said: “Holly’s [Holly Willoughby] very nice, you know she does This Morning, she’s very like prim and proper, she’s like the people’s lady, but man is she a bitch when it comes to the competition stuff.

“She will drag my hair and my weave off to get to winning.”

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday at 10.30pm on ITV.