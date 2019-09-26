Jennifer Garner makes musical debut in duet with Andrea Bocelli

Jennifer Garner has taken her first foray into music by singing a duet with Andrea Bocelli on his new record.

The Hollywood actress lends her voice to a recording of Dormi Dormi Lullaby, a piece of music inspired by the chorale Jesus Beibet Meine Freude by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Alias and 13 Going On 30 actress Garner and Italian tenor Bocelli, who are good friends, sing in Italian and English on the track, which appears on an extended version of the opera star’s chart-topping 2018 album Si.

Andrea Bocelli (Mark Seliger/Decca Records)

Bocelli, 61, is also joined by British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding on the album for a duet of the song Return To Love.

Goulding said: “It was a huge honour that the legendary Andrea Bocelli wanted me to feature on this song with him.

“I have always had an affinity with classical music and I’m a sucker for a love song.

“It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian – a real joy to record.”

The Garner and Goulding tracks have been added to Si’s existing tracklisting, which includes duets with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Josh Groban.

Andrea Bocelli and Ellie Goulding (Decca Records)

The extended edition of the record, which became Bocelli’s first ever UK number one in November, also features three new solo tracks from the vocal powerhouse.

One of the songs is a new recording of Ragazzo Mio, based on the traditional Irish tune Danny Boy.

Andrea Bocelli’s Si Forever: The Diamond Edition is released on November 8.