Jason Manford to host new BBC game show

Jason Manford is set to host new BBC game show First And Last.

He has welcomed the chance to create a show that drowns out the “tough” outside world.

The aim of the competition is to avoid earning either the most or the fewest points in each round.

First And Last will air on BBC One (BBC/Zeppotron)

Comedian Manford will present the new six-part series which will air on BBC One.

Contestants on the show will have to navigate a range of rounds without coming either first or last, as they will be eliminated.

Manford said: “I’m so excited to be presenting this brand new show, First & Last, for BBC One.

“As I get older I try not to be involved in any show that I 100% wouldn’t watch myself, and this to me is classic early Saturday evening telly.

Advertising

“It’s fun and light-hearted with great characters and silly games.

“I always think when the world feels a bit hard and tough, you want to be able to flick the telly on and block all of that stuff out by having a good laugh.”

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, added: “With one very simple rule at its heart this show is simply great and in Jason we have a great host.”

The air date for First And Last, produced by Zeppotron, is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.