How Wayne’s World inspired Queen singer Adam Lambert

Queen singer Adam Lambert first heard of the band by watching Wayne’s World.

The singer has stepped into the shoes of deceased frontman Freddy Mercury, and toured with Roger Taylor and Brian May,

He has revealed that his first encounter with their music was a result of the Mike Myers’ comedy Wayne’s World.

UK and Europe, here we come! #TheRhapsodyTour is coming your way in 2020 – tickets on sale now: https://t.co/LO1jhv0WyD! @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/u6YbeCGH1s — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) September 25, 2019

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Lambert said he demanded to hear more of Queen after first seeing it in the opening scenes of the film.

He said: “I actually first heard about them through Wayne’s World.

“We left the movie theatre and I said, ‘Dad, what’s that song?’.

“He pulled out some Queen albums from his collection, opened them up, I’m looking at Freddie and his black nail polish and his make-up, with all the guys, I thought, I like this guy, he plays dress up like I do.”

Lambert said the release of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has led a new audience to find the music of Mercury and the band.

He said: “It was huge. The best thing about this movie for me personally, now we’re on tour, there’s all these new fans. Kids, teenagers.

“We had some young audience members before, we were doing just fine before the movie, but now it’s like stratospheric.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.30pm on ITV.