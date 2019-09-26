Diversity star Perri Kiely will be judged by old friend on Dancing On Ice

Dancer Perri Kiely will compete in Dancing On Ice and be judged by fellow performer Ashley Banjo.

The Diversity star will appear on the ITV show when it returns next year.

Kiely rose to fame as a street dancer with the Britain’s Got Talent-winning dance troupe.

The dancer will come face-to-face with judge and Diversity star Banjo on the show.

He will also join Michael Barrymore, Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, Ian “H” Watkins, and Lisa George in the line up.

Kiely said: “I’ve done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face.”

The dancer will be judged by his fellow performer Banjo, who was part of the Diversity troupe which triumphed inn 2009.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show.