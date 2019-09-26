Dancing On Ice 2020: Who are the contestants?

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins and Love Island star Maura Higgins are among the names confirmed for the 2020 series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

A total of 12 celebrities will take to the ice next year when the series returns.

Here is who is confirmed for the series so far:

– Ian “H” Watkins

The Steps singer joked that in preparation for joining the show he has been watching YouTube videos of previous winners James Jordan and Ray Quinn.

He said: “I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

The Welsh star, 43, rose to fame as part of British band Steps, who reunited in 2017 to tour and release a new album after a break.

Advertising

– Maura Higgins

Irish star Higgins announced she would be taking part in the skating series on ITV’s This Morning.

Maura Higgins has said she thinks her competitiveness will help her in Dancing On Ice (Matt Crossick/PA)

She and Curtis Pritchard, who are still dating, came fourth on Love Island.

Advertising

She said: “I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

– Michael Barrymore

TV presenter Barrymore is known for presenting shows such as Strike It Lucky, My Kind Of People and My Kind Of Music.

He said of joining Dancing On Ice: “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited … it’s performance time!”

– Lisa George

The Coronation Street actress will be switching the cobbles for the ice rink.

She is best known for playing Beth Tinker on the ITV soap, a role she has held since 2011.

Lisa George will be hoping to impress on the ice (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

She said: “I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years. Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought, ‘If I don’t do this now I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

– Kevin Kilbane

The retired footballer, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team, was the third celebrity announced for the series.

Kevin Kilbane, former Republic of Ireland footballer (Niall Carson/PA)

He described himself as a “total novice”, adding: “This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

He retired from professional football in 2012.

– Lucrezia Millarini

The ITV news presenter told of her excitement at being added to the class of 2020.

She said: “While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier … with a few bruises along the way!”

The series airs in the New Year with returning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

A new addition to the judging line-up is John Barrowman, following Jason Gardiner’s announcement in August this year that he would not be returning.