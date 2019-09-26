Celine Dion makes announcement for UK fans

Celine Dion is returning to the stage in the UK to “prove her courage”.

The Canadian singer said that her deceased husband would want her to perform again.

Dion is undertaking a world tour and has announced UK concerts in 2020.

The star said her husband Renee, who died in 2016, wanted her to continue her career, and she wants to prove she has the strength to sing on stage.

She said: “Before he went to his other life, Renee wanted me back on stage.

“Life had given me the tools to keep going, to find courage.

“This is my life, my passion – I’m more than ready. I wanted to prove that I got this.”

As part of her Courage World Tour, Dion will perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

She last performed in the country for British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde this year.

Tickets for UK dates go on sale on October 4.