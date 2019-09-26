Ant McPartlin returns to work on I’m A Celebrity after year out

Ant McPartlin has returned to work on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after taking a break from the show.

The TV presenter, who was replaced by Holly Willoughby on the jungle-based series last year, appeared excited to be getting back to work alongside his best friend and co-host Declan Donnelly.

McPartlin was pictured smiling widely alongside Donnelly in front of a laptop and TV with the programme’s branding on the screens.

Along with the selfie, shared on their joint Twitter account, they wrote: “First @imacelebrity meeting of the year….”

McPartlin, 43, took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March 2018, with This Morning host Willoughby stepping in to join Donnelly in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity in November 2018.

Donnelly hosted the live episodes of Britain’s Got Talent solo last year during his co-host’s hiatus, but McPartlin made his full return to the variety programme earlier this year.

The presenting duo recently revealed they have started filming their prime-time TV show Saturday Night Takeaway for 2020 after putting the show on hiatus for a year.

They told the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge that Saturday Night Takeaway will air from next February.

McPartlin was fined a record £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after he crashed his car in March last year while more than twice the alcohol limit.

In July it was revealed he had five months cut from his road ban after completing a driving course.

Hit reality show I’m A Celebrity is expected to return to ITV in November, although the star-studded line-up has so far been kept a secret.