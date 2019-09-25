Will Smith shakes the room with DJ Jazzy Jeff for birthday concert

Will Smith treated fans to hits including Boom! Shake The Room, Summertime and the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air theme song as he reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a concert as part of his 51st birthday celebrations.

The Hollywood star, who performed with his close friend and DJ as The Fresh Prince during the 1980s and 1990s, took to the stage in front of St Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest for the show, where he was joined by wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and famous friends including Avengers star Anthony Mackie.

The Grammy-winning hip hop duo, who last released a studio LP together in 1993, performed their biggest hit, Summertime, as Smith spoke about how much their friendship has meant to him.

He told the crowd: “This is the one that got me and Jeff started in Philly in Jeff’s mom’s basement. We were just two kids from Philly that had a dream so there has never been a time in my life that I didn’t look to the side and have a great friend.

“For more than half of my life he has been one of the best friends I’ve ever had.”

Smith also performed some of his solo hits including Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Switch and Miami.

The pair most recently performed together in public in Blackpool in 2017.

Smith was serenaded by the crowd singing Happy Birthday as he said: “This warms my heart beautifully, thank you all.

“I am out here tonight and today is a very special day for me, today is my 51st birthday and I am ecstatic to be here with you.”

Smith returned to the European city to promote his latest film, Gemini Man, which was partially filmed there last year.

During that time a video of Smith dancing to Drake’s song In My Feelings on top of a bridge in the city went viral.

Referring to that video, he said on stage: “Don’t do it, because as I found out, it’s illegal. So you shouldn’t do that, that’s not legal, you shouldn’t go up on the bridge.”

The show ended with Smith being surprised with a huge birthday cake in the shape of a boombox as he danced in the centre of the stage surrounded by his wife and friends to the Will Traxx hit Shine A Light On Em.

Gemini Man is released in UK cinemas on October 11.