Jodie Comer: No hard feelings with Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh over awards

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer has said there were “no hard feelings” after she beat her co-star Sandra Oh at the Emmys.

Comer, 26, pipped Oh to the leading actress in a drama award at the weekend.

The pair have gone head to head for acting accolades on a few occasions, but Comer insisted they do not find it uncomfortable.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I think people think it’s more awkward than it is,” she told Variety.

“I’ve always said I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a show that has two female leads that are complex and in the same category.

“It’s pretty special that we’re both in there together.

“We’re so celebratory of each other, as is the whole crew. There’s no hard feelings.”

Liverpool-born Comer did not invite her family to the Emmys as she did not think she would win on the night.

And she admitted she would struggle to live down her decision.

“It’s nice to bring your parents to these things,” she said.

“But I just said, ‘Oh no, sit this one out. Now’s not my time.’

“I’m probably not going to ever live that one down with them, or they’ll be coming to every single thing now!”

Jodie Comer (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The actress said she was stunned when her name was called out.

She said: “I was in a complete state of shock.

“During the day I was strangely calm because I didn’t think it would be me. But it also happened so fast.

“You’re standing in front of all of these people, and you want to say the right thing and don’t want to miss anybody. You want to soak it up, not rush it, and take it all in.”

“I feel like I blabbered on a lot!” she added.

BBC drama Killing Eve features Oh as an MI5 agent on the tail of Comer’s Russian assassin.