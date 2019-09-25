Elbow’s Guy Garvey lands new job on Manchester trams

Elbow star Guy Garvey will entertain passengers on Manchester’s trams on Thursday as he lends his voice to the announcements.

It is the third time an artist from the city has taken over the transmission on the Manchester Metrolink, following in the footsteps of Shaun Ryder in 2017 and Lisa Stansfield in 2018.

Garvey’s announcements, part of BBC Music Day, reflect some of his favourite places in a guide to the city and its famous musical connections and heritage.

Shaun Ryder voiced the Manchester Metrolink announcements in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Passengers will hear him say: “Hello folks, it’s Guy Garvey, here for one day taking over the tram announcements. This fabled city rumbles with reverberations, echoes and rhythms.

“The soundtrack of Mancunian voices have travelled the world, and made this place famous for its music. What better place to celebrate BBC Music Day?”

Another Garvey message will say: “Hello Greater Manchester, City of Music! It’s your old friend Guy Garvey here on BBC Music Day… I love this place.

“Where else would you find a hidden walk under umbrellas? Or fall under the spell of the oldest orchestra in the world? Enjoy your tram journey on BBC Music Day.”

Advertising

Garvey will be heard from 7am on Thursday September 26 across 93 stops.

Clodagh Buckley at Transport for Greater Manchester said the public body is “really looking forward to hearing Guy Garvey entertain our Metrolink customers as our special guest announcer”.

“With over 100,000 customers travelling by tram every day, it’s a great way to help the BBC spread the power of music across Greater Manchester.”

Rebecca Sandiford, BBC Music Day’s commissioning executive, said: “We love doing these fun tram announcements on BBC Music Day. They’ve become quite a tradition now!

“It’s a great way to put a smile on everyone’s faces as we bring music to people across the day. Thanks so much to Guy Garvey for supporting BBC Music Day 2019 in this way, I’m really looking forward to seeing the reaction!”