Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs major TV deal with Amazon Studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Prime Video after signing an overall deal with Amazon Studios, it has been announced.

The announcement of the deal comes after her hit BBC series Fleabag won six Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy and outstanding lead actress in a comedy.

Waller-Bridge’s content will premiere on the streaming service – the US distributor of Fleabag – in more than 200 countries and territories.

Waller-Bridge, 34, said: “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of.

“It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going.”

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios. As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing.

“Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

Advertising

The deal is reported to be worth around 20 million US dollars (£16 million) per year, according to Variety, while Deadline suggests the deal is worth in the eight-figure region for a three-year deal.

Waller-Bridge stormed the Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles as her quirky sitcom swept all before it at the biggest night in US television, winning ahead of well-fancied favourites including HBO’s Veep and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Bring out the champagne. ? Help us congratulate the #Fleabag team for winning the #Emmys Award for Outstanding Comedy Series! pic.twitter.com/cBB40L7AaA — Fleabag (@fleabag) September 23, 2019

She scooped the outstanding comedy actress prize for Fleabag, fending off competition from Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Advertising

The London-born writer, actress, showrunner and creator also won an Emmy for writing the second season of Fleabag, while Harry Bradbeer scooped a gong for directing an episode of the show.

Fleabag features Waller-Bridge as a young woman living in London who provides the audience with outrageous and intimate details of her bedroom antics.

It premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim, but was overlooked at the Emmys, not even scoring a single nomination.

Season two arrived earlier this year and centred on the relationship between Fleabag and “hot priest” Andrew Scott.

Waller-Bridge’s next project is the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. She was recruited as writer after she was suggested to producers by Bond actor Daniel Craig.