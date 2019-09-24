Michael Barrymore to make TV comeback in Dancing On Ice

Entertainer Michael Barrymore is putting his skates on to make his TV comeback in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Barrymore, 67, joined Love Island star Maura Higgins in being the first confirmed for the series, which will air early next year and will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Appearing via video message on ITV’s This Morning, Barrymore said: “I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2020.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited… it’s performance time!”

Barrymore was one of the best-known TV presenters in the UK when the body of Stuart Lubbock was found at his home in Roydon, Essex, in 2001.

Six years later, he was arrested in connection with the death of Mr Lubbock and he was released without charge.

In 2002, an open verdict was recorded at the inquest into Mr Lubbock’s death.

Barrymore is best known for presenting shows including Strike It Lucky, My Kind Of People and My Kind Of Music, and, earlier this year, he said he would make a return to television “if it’s the right thing to do”.

Following an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, where he said he was “100% innocent” over the death of Mr Lubbock, Barrymore told Good Morning Britain: “I have never chased my career, even when I needed it years ago. You just need to sit back and let it happen, just be there in the right place…

“Since Life Stories went out, I feel like it is the right time and the right place, but it is not for me to decide, I can’t give myself work.”

Irish ring girl Higgins, 28, became one of Love Island’s most popular islanders when she arrived in the villa this year.

She came in fourth place with Curtis Pritchard and, since the show ended, she has landed a minor role on This Morning as a presenter.

Higgins said: “I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge.

“I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive, so I think that will drive me.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.

He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo.