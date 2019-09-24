Jesse Pinkman is on the run in latest Breaking Bad movie trailer

Jesse Pinkman is on the run in the first full trailer for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie El Camino.

Aaron Paul is reprising his role of Jesse for the film, which kicks off moments after the end of the acclaimed crime drama series.

The two-minute trailer reveals a scarred and beaten Jesse being hunted by an unseen foe.

It has not been confirmed whether Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is returning, however Jonathan Banks has revealed he will be making a comeback as Mike Ehrmantraut.

Fans of Breaking Bad will also recognise Charles Baker and Matt Jones, returning as Skinny Pete and Badger respectively.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is being billed as a Netflix event and is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, who created the series.

Breaking Bad starred Cranston as a chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime when he needs to fund cancer treatment, with Paul playing his former student-turned-sidekick.

It first aired in 2008 and by the time its final episode arrived in 2013, it was widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn and RJ Mitt.

El Camino will be streaming on Netflix from October 11.