Bride-to-be Jennifer Lawrence shares her wedding registry on Amazon

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared her wedding registry online.

The Dark Phoenix star, 29, is preparing to tie the knot with her New York art gallery director fiance Cooke Maroney, 35, after he popped the question earlier this year.

As the big day draws near, Lawrence posted a list of her wedding must-have items on Amazon, with the list including an espresso maker costing 150 US dollars (£120) and a tea kettle priced at 99 US dollars (£80).

Writing on the website, Lawrence said: “Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming.

Jennifer Lawrence has shared her wedding must-haves with fans (Ian West/PA_

“For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favourite registry wish-list items.

“It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”

Lawrence, who won the best actress Oscar in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, opened her list with items for “hosting & happy hours”.

They include martini glasses, a copper fondue set and marble cheese slicer.

“I love to host people at home,” Lawrence wrote.

“Whether it’s a few friends for drinks or a larger dinner party, here are a few favourite party essentials that will make sure your guests have everything they need.”

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to New York art gallery director Cooke Maroney (Ian West/PA)

Next on the list are items for “outdoor entertaining”, with string lights and a tundra cooler making the cut.

Lawrence, whose film roles include American Hustle and the Hunger Games franchise, recommends travel accessories, including a Kindle Paperwhite and Apple Airpods.

The actress said: “I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore.

“Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!”

Lawrence’s “kitchen essentials” include a Ninja multi-cooker and a Ninja multi-cooker.

“I love trying new recipes, so it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen”, she said.

“Here are a few items I love, and a few that I can’t wait to start using. Cooking for two is always more fun!”

Lawrence and Maroney became engaged in February, about a year after they started dating.