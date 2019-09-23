Meghan appears in ‘early days’ pictures posted by Suits co-star as series ends

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams has paid tribute to her and his colleagues ahead of the drama’s final episode.

Meghan, 38, shot to fame in her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US legal drama alongside Adams, who played her on-screen partner Mike Ross.

The show follows the fortunes of a fictional New York City law firm and starred Meghan from its launch in 2011 until her final episode in 2018.

The ninth and final series of Suits will air in the US on Wednesday, and Adams took a trip down memory lane with throwback pictures of the programme’s stars over the years.

He kicked off his series of posts with a picture of himself in a suit from the first fitting he had as Mike.

“This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over,” he wrote.

“So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days.”

He then shared collections of images on his social media page, including one shot of Meghan against a red background along with the caption “RZ” in reference to her former character’s name.

There were also pictures of Meghan on the set of the programme, including a picture of her in her character’s famous cami and pencil skirt combination.

A swipe through the images revealed one shot of her reclining on a sofa and another of her in a bath robe.

There was also a picture of her lying on the floor with her legs in the air against a cabinet alongside co-star Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen.

In the show, Mike and Rachel had married before moving to Seattle.

Meghan announced she was quitting the legal drama shortly after getting engaged to the Duke of Sussex, and her last episode aired around a month before their wedding.

Adams was among the Suits stars to attend her wedding to Harry last year.