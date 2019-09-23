Kelvin Fletcher reveals side effects of learning the waltz

Kelvin Fletcher has said he is battling dizziness as he learns the waltz after dazzling the Strictly Come Dancing judges with his samba.

The soap star stunned the panel with his impressive routine on the first live episode of the show, after joining the cast at the last minute to replace injured reality star Jamie Laing.

He scored 32 points for his first effort, picking up eights from all four judges for his dancefloor debut.

Appearing on spin-off show It Takes Two, hosted by Zoe Ball and newcomer Rylan Clark-Neal, he said: “It was a huge relief because it’s been building up for two weeks.

“I came in quite late in tricky circumstances but it was just so good to get on the floor and let it all out.

“I have never done the samba before so that was a revelation but I like to shake my hips when I’m at the odd party and whatnot.

“I think the audience helped because it was such an upbeat number, I think the sense of the occasion and it was a party atmosphere and I think that is what really helped me lose my inhibitions and just go for it.”

Reflecting on the high score, his partner Oti Mabuse said: “It was amazing and it was totally unexpected.

“We had been working so hard but for a samba, which is one of the toughest dances, to get those kinds of critiques was amazing, we were both like ‘What just happened?'”

Fletcher added: “Our jaws were on the floor when we got the first eight from Craig (Revel Horwood), it was just absolute disbelief, it was unbelievable.”

Fletcher’s next dance is the waltz to What The World Needs Now Is Love by Burt Bacharach and he said it is even more of a challenge.

He added: “I am still feeling dizzy, Oti said that samba is one of the hardest dances whereas the waltz feels even more difficult, it feels more technical.

“It’s a different extreme, it’s a lot slower and not quite as physically intense but I feel it’s more mental exhaustion and I’ve got a real thing with dizziness and spinning.”