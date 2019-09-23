Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge make it a night to remember at the Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer enjoyed a stunning night as Britain’s leading ladies swept to surprise victories at the Emmys.

Waller-Bridge’s shock win for her starring role in Fleabag was followed by Comer’s triumph for her portrayal of psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Waller-Bridge’s night got even better when Fleabag was named outstanding comedy and denied Veep a dream farewell.

.@fleabag storms the Comedy category and takes the #Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, too. pic.twitter.com/ADU8PhfSzj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Taking to the stage, standing in disbelief, she said: “This is just getting ridiculous.” Waller-Bridge had earlier won a prize for writing the show.

She added the third win was “absolutely mental”.

During her acceptance speech for lead actress in a drama, Liverpool-born Comer revealed her parents were back home because she did not invite them, believing she would lose against stellar competition which included her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh.

.@JodieComer takes home the #Emmys for Lead Actress In A Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/TSXxVQOiin — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

The pair embraced as a dazed Comer, wearing a Tom Ford gown, made her way to the stage.

Game Of Thrones went out on a high at the biggest night in US television, defying the middling critical response to its eighth and final season to win outstanding drama series.

HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic won the gong for the fourth time, putting it in hallowed company alongside Hill Street Blues, LA Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

Everything is love. Co-stars @IamSandraOh and @JodieComer were both nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series for @KillingEve. pic.twitter.com/oC192cgPoO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

However, in the individual categories its stars were largely snubbed, with only Peter Dinklage winning.

He signed off with a win for his memorable portrayal of Machiavellian dwarf Tyrion Lannister, the fourth time the TV academy has recognised him for the character in the category of supporting actor in a drama series.

He won ahead of his co-stars Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The show had no joy in the female supporting category, where the quartet of Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were shock losers to Ozark star Julia Garner.

A tearful Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay black man to win outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The Pose star – who celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday – received a standing ovation while picking up the prize.

He won ahead of Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harrington, Ozark’s Jason Bateman, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk and Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us.

Gritty historic drama Chernobyl enjoyed a successful evening, winning three prizes including best director in a limited series for Johan Renck, outstanding writing for creator Craig Mazin and the overall outstanding limited series.

Waller-Bridge had been a shock win of the lead actress in a comedy series ahead of Louis-Dreyfus, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonnne and Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara.

Louis-Dreyfus had been favourite for an award she has won seven times, including six times for her portrayal of politician Selena Meyer.

Winter is finally over, but @GameofThrones’ #Emmys run certainly isn’t. After eight seasons, Game of Thrones has four wins for Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/DvNQPNCXl4 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

She and Veep sat out last year’s Emmys after she was diagnosed with cancer and had been expected to win for their final season, which aired earlier this year.

Period comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel picked up two awards in the supporting categories, with Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein winning in their respective categories.

Escape At Dannemore star Patricia Arquette won supporting actress in a limited series or movie while outstanding reality competition series went to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Bill Hader retained the prize for lead actor in a comedy series for Barry while Johan Renck won best directing for a limited series or movie for HBO’s gritty historical drama Chernobyl.

Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in Netflix’s When They See Us and dedicated the gong to the five teenagers whose wrongful conviction inspired the show.

British actor Ben Whishaw won the supporting actor in a limited series for his performance in A Very English Scandal while Craig Mazin won outstanding writing for a limited series for Chernobyl.

Black Mirror special Bandersnatch won outstanding television movie.

Michelle Williams won lead actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon and made an impassioned plea for gender pay equality during her acceptance speech.

Victorious. @theebillyporter becomes the first openly gay black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series for @PoseonFX. pic.twitter.com/Y1CGRS8ibX — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Outstanding variety talk series went to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver while outstanding variety sketch series was won by Saturday Night Live.

Bateman won outstanding directing for a drama series for Ozark while British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong picked up outstanding writing for a drama series for his HBO family drama Succession.

The Emmys is the biggest night in US television and recognises excellence in the medium.

US pop star Halsey performed the in memoriam section, singing Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time in tribute to stars including John Singleton, Cameron Boyce and Arte Johnson, who died in the last 12 months.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.