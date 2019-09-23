Game Of Thrones defies middling final season to go out on top at the Emmys

Game Of Thrones defied a middling critical reception to its final season to go out on top at the Emmys.

HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic earned two awards on Sunday, with Peter Dinklage winning outstanding supporting actor and the show itself landing outstanding drama series.

Its losing nominations included best actor for Kit Harington and best actress of Emilia Clarke, while it had multiple entries in the supporting categories.

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones after picking up the best drama Emmy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The two wins at the Primetime ceremony added to the 10 it scored earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys, where the technical aspects of TV production are recognised.

Game Of Thrones’ 12 wins this year matched its own record, set in 2015 and 2016.

The cast reunited on stage inside the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where they were presenting an award.

They all spoke about how much the show’s 10-year run meant to them.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, said: “I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us. We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom and who would end up with the prize.”

Peter Dinklage, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams told the audience: “As much as we wish the show could have gone on forever, our time had come. And tonight is a chance to, once again, thank all of those who watched.”

Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, added: “It’s an honour for us all to be here tonight.”

Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season aired earlier this year but received a mixed reception from both fans and critics.

Overall, It was a night to celebrate for HBO. It topped the table on 34 wins, ahead of Netflix in second with 27.

HBO was largely powered by Thrones and Chernobyl, which took home 10 awards.

However, critical darling and serial Emmy winner Veep was shut out in one of the major surprises of the night.