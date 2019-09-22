Zoe Ball gives son advice ahead of appearance on The Circle

Zoe Ball has given her son a warning before he takes part in Channel 4 reality series The Circle.

Woody is the child of the BBC presenter and famed DJ Norman Cook, known by the stage name Fatboy Slim.

The 18-year-old from Brighton is hoping to navigate the social media-themed reality show without the pressure of his parents’ fame.

Woody is hoping to keep his parents a secret on the show. (Channel 4)

Woody wants to take part without revealing his identity, and let his own personality shine through when the new series, presented by Emma Willis, gets under way on Tuesday.

He has been given advice from Ball and Cook about the consequence of being in the public eye.

He said: “My parents do know I’m doing the show and they are supportive.

“They have given me a lot to think about from past experiences and advice.

“They said that what you say on TV is out there forever and you can’t unsay it and that once you share too much you never unshare it.”

Woody added: “I might tell one person if I really trust them. My whole life a lot of people have already known who I am before I meet them. This is a good chance to see if people actually like me on my own.”

Also taking part in the Chanel 4 reality show are James, a 26-year-old man, who will play as Sammie, a single mother.

Katie, 43, will play as her own 25-year-old son Jay in a bid to win the £100,000 prize.

She said: I’m 43 years old. I’m a boring over 40 married mum, compared to a 25-year-old good looking chap. He’ll be so much more popular than me.”

Model Emelle, 31, will play as herself, but change her sexuality and real age.

Brooke, 25, will play as herself, as will 21-year-old Georgina and farmer Sy.

University academic Tim, 53, will also take the honest approach on the show.

The series launches on Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel