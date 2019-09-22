Peaky Blinders fans sure they spotted Dec in series finale

Peaky Blinders fans are convinced that Declan Donnelly is playing Winston Churchill in the show.

The Prime Minister made an appearance in Sunday night’s fifth season finale.

And viewers were quick to question whether he was played by Donnelly, who has previously worn prosthetics to go undercover with Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Why does Churchill look like when Ant and Dec go undercover though?” one baffled fan posted on Twitter.

“Convinced this is @antanddec (obv Dec) in disguise #PeakyBlinder,” said another.

Another shared an image of the TV presenter dressed up as an older man, saying: “Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders is image of Dec dressed up.”

“Was that winston churchill or was it just dec undercover again?” asked another fan.

But despite what viewers thought, Churchill was actually played by actor Neil Maskell.

Peaky Blinders, which focuses on the Shelby family’s criminal organisation in the aftermath of the First World War, has been a huge hit with viewers.

It has also picked up several awards, including best drama at last year’s TV Baftas.