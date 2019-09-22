Michelle Visage tipped for Strictly success by RuPaul’s Drag Race co-star

Michelle Visage has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing success by her RuPaul’s Drag Race co-star, Ross Mathews.

Visage has made a strong start to life on the BBC show, scoring 30 points with partner Giovanni Pernice during Saturday’s opening episode.

And Mathews, who appears alongside the 51-year-old as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race – said it is a sign of things to come.

Ross Mathews has backed his RuPaul’s Drag Race co-star Michelle Visage to be a success on Strictly Come Dancing (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Speaking to the PA news agency in Los Angeles, he said: “I’ve been talking to Michelle non-stop since she found out she was going to be on Strictly and she’s been really rehearsing.

“She knows this is an uphill battle for her – she’s American on a show in the UK – but she wants this, she’s going to earn it.

“People who don’t know her are going to fall in love with her. And you’re going to see someone out there who wants to win this – and can. She can go the whole way, the whole way.”

Mathews and singer Visage have appeared as judges together on the hugely popular RuPaul’s Drag Race for five seasons, helping the host decide who should be “America’s next drag superstar”.

Michelle Visage and partner Giovanni Pernice got off to a strong start on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Mathews, who describes Visage as “like a sister”, said Strictly viewers will grow to love her as the season goes on.

He added: “She’s the kind of girl who loves you hard, will tell you the truth, has your back and if anyone comes at you she’ll chomp their head off.”

Mathews said Visage is pushing her body to the limit for Strictly and is determined to do herself proud.

He also revealed she has been nursing a slight injury.

He said: “It’s tough, it’s a real physical challenge to do a show like this and you’ve got to work hard – and she has. I know she’s had a slight injury she’s been nursing but I think she’s going to be really good.

“She’s pushing herself hard – she’s 51, she’s fit, she’s gorgeous, but at the end of the day she’s 51. She’s going to be challenging her body like it’s never been challenged before. Is she up to the task? I think so.”

Asked if he would appear on Strictly, Mathews said it was depends on the BBC getting in touch.

“Reach out to me on Instagram and we’ll have a conversation,” he said.