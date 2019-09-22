Game Of Thrones looking to end on a high at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Game Of Thrones will be hoping to go out on a high with its divisive final season leading the way in nominations before the 71st Emmy Awards.

HBO’s fantasy epic picked up a record 32 nods and is widely tipped to retain its crown in the outstanding drama series category, a prize it has already won three times.

However, on the biggest night in US television it faces stiff competition in the form of upstart challengers including spy thriller Killing Eve and HBO stablemate Succession.

Game Of Thrones bowed out earlier this year (HBO/PA)

Another old favourite looking to stave off competition for its farewell season is critical darling Veep, which had a stranglehold on the outstanding comedy series gong for three years before sitting out 12 months ago.

The winner that night was Amazon’s quirky fan favourite The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which could cause an upset on Sunday.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag is also nominated and arrives at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater with more a good chance of winning.

Other shows up for multiple nominations include gritty historical drama Chernobyl, This Is Us, Better Call Saul and Pose.

Game Of Thrones stars are well-represented in the individual categories, with Kit Harington up for lead actor in a drama series and Emilia Clarke nominated for lead actress.

Their co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau and Peter Dinklage are nominated in the supporting categories.

And there is potential for a bumper night for British talent, with Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer and Hugh Grant among the nominees.

The 71st Emmy Awards, which recognise excellence in television, take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.