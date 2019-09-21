Where are the cast of Friends now?

Twenty-five years have passed since the first episode of Friends aired in 1994.

As the much-loved comedy celebrates the milestone, we take a look at where the cast are now.

– Jennifer Aniston (Rachel)

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston has become a big name in Hollywood, thanks to her starry marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and her successful transition from the small to the big screen.

Post Friends, the actress starred in comedies and romantic movies such as The Break Up, The Switch, Marley & Me and Horrible Bosses.

Her recent comedy Murder Mystery, which co-stars Adam Sandler, enjoyed a record-breaking start on Netflix this summer. The film about a married couple who get framed for a murder was watched from nearly 31 million accounts within three days of it launching in June.

Aniston, 50, who is thought to be single, is also set to star in eagerly anticipated Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which reunites her with former Friends guest star Reese Witherspoon.

– Courteney Cox (Monica)

Courteney Cox

Cox had a few television roles after leaving Monica Geller behind, and appeared in the Scream films as reporter Gale Weathers.

However, it was not until 2009 that she had a big hit with comedy series Cougar Town.

The show, which also starred Busy Philipps, saw Cox play a single mother who was looking for love.

It ran until 2015 and earned the actress, 55, a Golden Globe nomination.

Cox is currently in a relationship with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, and is mum to daughter Coco, from her previous relationship with David Arquette.

– Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)

Lisa Kudrow

When Friends finished, Kudrow moved on with a new series called The Comeback, about a has-been TV star trying for a comeback.

She also co-created a comedy web series called Web Therapy, which has welcomed almost all of her Friends as guest stars.

The mother-of-one, 56, has appeared in big films like Easy A and The Girl On The Train and has also recorded voice roles in movies including El Americano and The Boss Baby.

– Matt LeBlanc (Joey)

Matt LeBlanc

LeBlanc appeared in Friends spin-off Joey, which saw his character move to Los Angeles.

However, it proved to be short-lived, lasting for just two series.

His next big TV role was in comedy series Episodes. LeBlanc, 52, played a fictionalised version of himself and picked up a Golden Globe for his work.

He made another big splash when he joined Top Gear as a presenter in 2016.

The star was a big hit, with many viewers crediting him for giving the show a boost at a time when some feared it didn’t have many miles left in the tank.

Despite his success, he left earlier this year because of the demands of the role and how much it kept him away from his family and friends.

– Matthew Perry (Chandler)

Matthew Perry

Perry starred in big screen comedies such as The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again and had further forays into television with Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and legal drama The Good Wife, on which he had a recurring role.

He also developed and starred in a revival of The Odd Couple, alongside Thomas Lennon.

In 2013 the actor, who struggled with addiction for many years and spent time in rehab, opened a sober living house for people in recovery.

Last year, Perry, 50, spent three months in hospital with a ruptured bowel.

– David Schwimmer (Ross)

David Schwimmer

Schwimmer, now 52, has juggled TV, film and the theatre since the end of his run as palaeontologist Ross Geller.

He has been on television shows such as 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm and was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v O J Simpson: American Crime Story.

Schwimmer has racked up several movie credits, voicing Melman the Giraffe in the popular Madagascar franchise and starring in thriller Nothing But The Truth.

He will next be seen in eagerly anticipated comedy drama The Laundromat, where he rubs shoulders with the likes of Gary Oldman and Meryl Streep.

He has also been on stage in both the UK and the US, making his West End debut in Some Girl(s) and appearing in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martiall on Broadway.

The star also spends time behind the camera and in 2007 was at the helm of Simon Pegg film Run Fatboy Run.

Schwimmer has a daughter with artist Zoe Buckman.