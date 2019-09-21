Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard make immediate impact on Strictly Come Dancing

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard achieved the highest score ever for a first dance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The social media star stormed into the competition with a score of 27 alongside her professional partner.

A seven is a 10 in Week One of #Strictly. ? pic.twitter.com/To6OddmNfb — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 21, 2019

Judges were impressed by her first attempt on the first live show of the 2019 series, which saw them dance the tango to Lips Are Movin’ by Meghan Trainor.

Barker’s own father was moved to tears by the performance, which presenter Claudia Winkleman said was the highest score ever achieved for a first dance.

The YouTube star said: “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever done.

“All I wanted to do was make him (Pritchard) proud.”

Their debut on the dancefloor placed the pair first on the leaderboard.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones surprised judges and achieved second place in the show with their jive.

Alex Scott was third alongside Neil Jones, followed by Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe. Chris Ramsey trailed in the early stages of the show, as he and Karen Hauer earned 13 points from the judges.

The last-placed comedian said: “I really wanted to get it right. I’ve never moved in rhythm to music ever.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “Dancing is like comedy. Timing is everything. Work on that.”