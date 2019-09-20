Richard and Judy set for return to famous TV sofa

Richard and Judy are to be reunited with the This Morning sofa.

The original hosts of the ITV show will present the daytime stalwart for one day next month.

ITV said it will be the first time in 18 years that the couple have presented together from the famous sofa.

Richard Madeley, 63, and Judy Finnigan, 71, launched This Morning, now hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, 31 years ago.

The married pair hosted the show for 13 years before moving on in 2001.

The couple, who will stand in for regular Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford on October 25, said: “This Morning holds a very special place in our hearts, so we couldn’t be more delighted to take the helm once again.”

Programme editor Martin Frizell said: “The This Morning family, both in the studio and at home, have been wanting to see Richard and Judy guest present the show for a while now.

“The time finally felt right and we can’t wait to have these broadcasting legends back on the sofa.”

The couple recently appeared as guests on the show.