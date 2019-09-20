Olivia Colman makes debut as the Queen in new teaser for The Crown

Olivia Colman has made her debut as the Queen in a new teaser trailer for The Crown’s third season.

Colman is taking over as the Queen from Claire Foy in the lavish period drama series from Netflix, and the streaming giant has revealed her portrayal of the monarch in a new short clip.

It references the transition to an older version of the Queen, as she assesses a recent portrait she has had taken for a new set of stamps.

One just has to get on with it. Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/6ySVk5gxsi — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 20, 2019

She is told by an aide that the portrait is “an elegant reflection of Her Majesty’s transition from young woman to…” before the monarch interrupts: “Old bat?”

Her aide corrects her: “Settled sovereign… just the tiniest changes.”

As Colman’s Queen looks at an older stamp, showing Foy as the Queen, and the new one, she adds: “A great many changes.

“Nothing one can do about it, one just has to get on with it.”

The new series of The Crown will cover the period from 1964 to 1977 and will see Tobias Menzies take over the role of the Duke of Edinburgh from Matt Smith, while Helena Bonham Carter will take over as Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

Ben Daniels will take over as Tony Armstrong-Jones from Matthew Goode, while Josh O’Connor will play the Prince of Wales, Erin Doherty will appear as the Princess Royal, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as prime minister Harold Wilson.

Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

The new series will launch on the streaming service on November 17.