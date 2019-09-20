Motsi Mabuse: There is no fallout with Anton Du Beke

Motsi Mabuse says there is no bad blood with Anton Du Beke after she landed the Strictly Come Dancing judging role.

Du Beke was tipped as a favourite to sit alongside Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood when Darcey Bussell quit.

Asked about her relationship with Du Beke, Mabuse, 38, told ITV show Lorraine: “It’s been fine… We’ve known Anton for quite a while.

“I met him and he’s such a gentleman. I don’t think it’s anything personal at all. Everyone gets to shine in their different ways”.

"I can't imagine things going any better." @TheAntonDuBeke is seriously impressed with @EmmaBarton's #Strictly progress. Or it could just be the Jive talkin' " pic.twitter.com/lrjLCYQZns — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 16, 2019

Professional dancer Du Beke, 53, has landed EastEnders actress Emma Barton as his Strictly partner this year.

And Mabuse said she had high hopes for the pair, adding: “This is going to be beautiful.”

She said of her judging her sister Oti: “I’m going to judge her like any other dancer….

“Being extra hard or giving her extra points would be disrespectful to what she has achieved and I never want to do that.”