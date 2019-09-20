Katherine Jenkins explains why she is postponing tour

Katherine Jenkins has announced she is postponing an upcoming tour due to recording commitments.

The singer was due to travel to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows in November.

It’s with great sadness that I have to postpone my upcoming tour, due to an unforeseen timeline to record my new album but I’m looking forward to returning in May next year. Tix will be valid for all new shows but pls contact your original ticketing provider if you can’t make it. pic.twitter.com/u8xmMOqO13 — Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) September 20, 2019

She wrote on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness that I have to postpone my upcoming tour, due to an unforeseen timeline to record my new album but I’m looking forward to returning in May next year.

“Tix will be valid for all new shows but pls contact your original ticketing provider if you can’t make it.”

Jenkins had been due to kick off her shows at the Riverside Theatre in Perth on November 4, before travelling to Melbourne, Hindmarsh, Sydney, Brisbane and then on to Christchurch and Auckland in New Zealand.

She will perform in the UK in December when she returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a special Christmas show.