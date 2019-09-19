Menu

Advertising

Rapper’s four-letter rebuke to Boris Johnson from Mercury Prize stage

Showbiz | Published:

The performance was met with applause by the crowd in London.

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 – London

Rapper slowthai screamed “f*** Boris” before his Mercury Prize performance.

The award-nominated artist held a mask of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson aloft as he took to the stage and addressed the crowd at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he again shouted: “F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything”.

The audience responded with rapturous applause as slowthai left the stage.

Awards host Lauren Laverne then addressed them, saying: “Slowthai, with his own views there.”

Slowthai was nominated for his album Nothing Great About Britain, which casts a critical eye over life in the modern UK.

He is one of 12 acts whose work has been shortlisted for the 2019 Mercury Prize.

Among the judges is Stormzy, who raised his own profile by criticising then prime minister Theresa May during his performance at the Brit Awards in 2018.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News