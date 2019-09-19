Rapper’s four-letter rebuke to Boris Johnson from Mercury Prize stage

Rapper slowthai screamed “f*** Boris” before his Mercury Prize performance.

The award-nominated artist held a mask of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson aloft as he took to the stage and addressed the crowd at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he again shouted: “F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything”.

The audience responded with rapturous applause as slowthai left the stage.

Awards host Lauren Laverne then addressed them, saying: “Slowthai, with his own views there.”

Slowthai was nominated for his album Nothing Great About Britain, which casts a critical eye over life in the modern UK.

He is one of 12 acts whose work has been shortlisted for the 2019 Mercury Prize.

Among the judges is Stormzy, who raised his own profile by criticising then prime minister Theresa May during his performance at the Brit Awards in 2018.