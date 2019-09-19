Pop star Kevin Jonas wishes wife Danielle a happy birthday

Pop star Kevin Jonas has told wife his Danielle “you light up my life every minute of every day” as he wished her a happy birthday.

Jonas, one third of the band Jonas Brothers with siblings Joe and Nick, walked down the aisle with Danielle in 2009 after two years of dating.

The couple have two daughters.

To celebrate Danielle’s 32nd birthday, Jonas shared a picture of the couple together on Instagram.

He captioned it: “You light up my life every minute of every day! I hope today I can make sure you know how much you are loved and cared about! I love you always and forever baby. Happy birthday! @daniellejonas.”

Jonas met Danielle, whose maiden name is Deleasa, while she was working as a hairdresser.

The early days of their marriage were the focus of the reality TV show Married To Jonas. They welcomed their first child, Alena Rose Jonas, in February 2014 while their second, Valentina Angelina, was born in October 2016.

The Jonas Brothers reformed earlier this year almost six years after their split in late 2013.

Danielle featured in the music video for their comeback single, Sucker, along with the actresses Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, the wives of Joe and Nick respectively.