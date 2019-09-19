Musical stage show about Diana, Princess of Wales performed in London

A musical stage show based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales has been performed in London.

Call Me Diana is billed as “a tribute to the wonderful woman who touched the world’s heart in so many ways.”

Natasha John as Diana during the Call Me Diana showcase performance (Ian West/PA)

Penned over 10 years by composer David Smart and lyricist Brian Watson, the show aims to “celebrate the love and adoration of the public.”

The show was rewritten multiple times out of the duo’s concern that they create a “true tribute” to Diana and they hired royal correspondent Richard Kay as the show’s story editor to help ensure accuracy.

The cast during the Call Me Diana showcase (Ian West/PA)

It stars Welsh singer Natasha John in the title role of the production, which features 20 original songs including I Can Only Dream, The Story’s Not Over and Love Double Cross.

The show starts with Diana’s death in Paris in 1997 and travels back in time to chronicle her story.

The show was performed at the Leicester Square Theatre in front of investors, producers and press in a bit to raise funding to stage a full production.